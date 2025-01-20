Harry, Meghan respond to new accusations uncovered in bombshell cover story

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to have landed themselves in another damaging situation as new claims emerge a bombshell report.

In the recently-published Vanity Fair cover story, the Duchess of Sussex is dragged for her “bullying” behaviour as former staffers emerged with their devastating stories of working with the couple.

Before the couple left their senior royal positions in 2020, similar accusations came forth from the Kensington Palace staff. At the time, Queen Elizabeth had ordered an investigation into the ‘bullying behaviour’ towards two royal aides.

Harry and Meghan’ s representatives vehemently denied the allegations as dubbed it as the ‘latest attack on her character’.

The VF article quotes several sources that echo accusations from the Palace staff. A ex-staffer who worked in media projects for the couple told that outlet their experience was “really, really, really awful. Very painful.” They noted that if you weren’t on Meghan’s board you “are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment.”

Moreover, a source who worked on Meghan’s podcast took a leave just after working on three episodes and then never came back. Several other shared that they took “extended breaks from work to escape scrutiny, exiting their job, or undergoing long-term therapy” after working with the Duchess.

Following the exposé, Harry and Meghan did not take the article too well after it was published. According to sources quotes by The Times, the Sussexes have dismissed the allegations and have described them as “distressing”.

It is uncertain if the couple will issue a formal statement on the matter but it appears they are working on their positive publicity, as they work with offering relief aid to the survivors of the recent Southern Californian wildfires.