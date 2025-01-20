Mena Massoud talks overcoming major career setback after ‘Aladdin’ success

Mena Masoud shares how he got through tough time in industry amidst 'Aladdin' success

Mena Masoud got candid about coping with the challenges he faced following the worldwide success of Disney’s 2019 Aladdin.

In conversation with the People Magazine at the screening of Julia Stiles' directorial debut, Wish You Were Here, in New York, Masoud mentioned struggling to land auditions for five years.

However, the actor now has a changed perspective on the matter.

"I think it's a mentality shift more than anything," he told the outlet. "I think we can get stuck in looking at things in a negative way or a positive way."

The 33-year-old actor noted that he was younger when he filmed the Arabian fairytale in 2017, and with time and maturity, he has been able to "go through this industry” and realised that he's “pretty lucky to do what we're doing."

"There's ups and downs in everything, and I think as long as you keep that passion for what you're doing, that's the most important thing," The Royal Treatment star said.

Previously, in an interview with The Daily Beast, Masoud revealed that since the release of Aladdin he has received no new opportunities. He said that due to his Middle Eastern background he was often seen as the "wild card" by the casting directors who were looking for white actors to fill roles.

Currently, Masoud is starring as Adam in Wish You Were Here, talking about his character, he said that he was attached to the character it was someone "who finds out something devastating about his life and has to find the joy and beauty in it."

The movie, Wish You Were Here was released in theatres on January 17, 2025.