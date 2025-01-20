Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward receive delightful news about Lady Louise

Lady Louise Windsor is marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life with a major milestone, honouring the late Queen Elizabeth.

It was reported previously that the daughter of Princess Edward and Duchess Sophie is eager to follow in the footsteps of her grandmother, which will also leave behind the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne in particular honorary titles.

Louise, who is due to graduate from St. Andrews University in the summer, is now following through with her ambition as she was spotted training for the role.

The 21-year-old royal was exercising to become an Army officer, per a report by The Sun.

According to a source, Louise “loved every minute of being a member of the officer cadets at university”.

“She’s received basic Army officer training and is more determined than ever to serve King and country in the future,” they continued. “She fitted the officer training corps around her studies and has benefited hugely from the skills that she’s been taught.”

Per the Ministry of Defence the UOTC “provides a standard of experience and training that’s well respected within the Army.”

If Louise continues her training, she could qualify to serve in the army and become the first woman to serve in the military after Elizabeth.

This move is set to put her ahead of Kate and Anne as they have been bestowed honorary military titles but have not served in the army. This will also open doors for Louise to have a more prominent role in the royal family.

The update also comes as Duchess Sophie marks her milestone 60th birthday on Monday.