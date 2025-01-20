Taylor Swift cutely mimics Travis Kelce’s first down signal during Chiefs playoff win

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is so in love with Travis Kelce.

The popstar charmed fans by adorably imitating boyfriend's first down signal during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Houston Texans on Saturday night.

A video posted on X captured the Bad Blood singer excitedly clapping and pointing her fingers in celebration of Kelce’s successful play.

Swift was also seen exclaiming "Holy s–t" in response to the action on the field.

This isn't the first time she’s been spotted copying Kelce’s move, having done so in November 2024 during a Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

The 35-year-old pop star attended the game alongside WNBA star Caitlin Clark, her brother Austin Swift, and her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.

Swift turned heads in a chic Chanel ensemble featuring a black-and-white tweed jacket, a black quarter-zip romper, a $2,250 pearl strand belt, and pendant earrings.

After the game, Kelce delighted fans with a nod to Swift while answering questions in the locker room.

When asked if he was "feeling 25 again," Kelce smiled and responded, "22, baby. 22," referencing Swift’s hit song 22 from her 2012 Red album.

Fans quickly took to X to share their reactions. One fan commented, "He’s down bad," while another agreed, "definitely a Swiftie."

The Chiefs triumphed over the Texans with a 23-14 victory.