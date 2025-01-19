Kendrick's 'Not Like Us' hits 1B streams after Drake sues for defamation

Drake claims UGM paid influencers and radio stations to boost Kendrick's 'Not Like Us'

Kendrick Lamar isn’t going to let Drake’s defamation lawsuit faze him.

Per Billboard, K. Dot’s hit track Not Like Us crosses one billion streams on Spotify — just days after Drizzy filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging foul play in the song’s success.

The lawsuit, filed on January 15 in a New York federal court, accuses UMG of inflating the popularity of Lamar’s diss track. According to Drake’s legal team, the label allegedly paid influencers and radio stations to boost the song’s presence on streaming platforms, all while sharing the same parent company with both artists.

This legal move marks the latest chapter in the ongoing feud between the two rap titans, which seemingly ended last year with Not Like Us serving as a declaration of dominance.

Released in May 2024, the track became a cultural phenomenon, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for two nonconsecutive weeks.

Lamar, who has remained tight-lipped about the lawsuit, continues to shine. With seven Grammy nominations, a billion-stream hit, and an upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance in February, the rap legend shows no signs of slowing down.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar previously said about his halftime gig. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

As for Drake, his lawsuit against UMG might not deter Kendrick, but it certainly keeps their rivalry in the spotlight.