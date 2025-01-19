Single parents Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, building a family together: Report

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are blending their families together
After over a year of dating, the Oscar-winning actor’s daughter, Lea De Seine, 7, and the supermodel’s daughter, Khai, 4, have been spending time together and bonding with each other, according to a new report by People magazine.
“It’s very sweet,” an insider told the outlet, who adds that despite their busy schedules, Cooper and Hadid make their relationship and children a priority.
Cooper, 50, shares Lea with his ex, Irina Shayk, while Hadid, 29, co-parents Khai with Zayn Malik.
Both stars have spoken about how parenthood has profoundly shaped their lives.
Cooper, in a February 2024 interview with Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert, revealed, “Honestly, I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad.” Similarly, Hadid reflected on motherhood in Elle last year, saying her daughter inspired her to embrace both the calm and chaos of life.
Recently, Cooper celebrated his birthday at a Philadelphia Eagles game with Lea, where the father-daughter duo was seen enjoying the excitement.
Hadid, meanwhile, continues to balance her modelling career with time for Khai, making their blended family moments even more meaningful.
Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Green Day, and up to 50 other artists are also set to perform
'Gladiator II' was released in cinemas on November 15, 2024
Jennifer Lopez’s new man in life fulfills all the requirements, says source
However, Sophie, is the wife of Prince Edward, the late Queen’s youngest son
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber first linked romantically in 2021, claims source
New information about Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles, Prince William unveiled