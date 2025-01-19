Single parents Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, building a family together: Report

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are bringing their families closer together after over a year of dating

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are blending their families together

After over a year of dating, the Oscar-winning actor’s daughter, Lea De Seine, 7, and the supermodel’s daughter, Khai, 4, have been spending time together and bonding with each other, according to a new report by People magazine.

“It’s very sweet,” an insider told the outlet, who adds that despite their busy schedules, Cooper and Hadid make their relationship and children a priority.

Cooper, 50, shares Lea with his ex, Irina Shayk, while Hadid, 29, co-parents Khai with Zayn Malik.

Both stars have spoken about how parenthood has profoundly shaped their lives.

Cooper, in a February 2024 interview with Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert, revealed, “Honestly, I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad.” Similarly, Hadid reflected on motherhood in Elle last year, saying her daughter inspired her to embrace both the calm and chaos of life.

Recently, Cooper celebrated his birthday at a Philadelphia Eagles game with Lea, where the father-daughter duo was seen enjoying the excitement.

Hadid, meanwhile, continues to balance her modelling career with time for Khai, making their blended family moments even more meaningful.