Prince Harry's security decisions stir controversy before UK trip

Prince Harry’s upcoming visit to the UK for his High Court trial has sparked discussions about his decisions regarding accommodation and security.



The Duke of Sussex is set to attend a case against News Group Newspapers on Tuesday, travelling from his California home without his wife, Meghan Markle, who will remain in the US with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Despite losing his legal challenge last year for taxpayer-funded police protection during UK visits, Harry will reportedly receive limited police protection while in the country.

However, questions have been raised after reports emerged that he turned down an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace, which would have provided a secure base.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond weighed in on the matter, calling Harry’s decision “unwise.”

Speaking to The Mirror, she said, “It seems unreasonable to expect police protection around a hotel when he has turned down the offer of secure accommodation.”

She added that Harry might feel frustrated about not receiving the full police protection he desires but noted that the alternative arrangements available were perfectly suitable.

This visit will mark another solo trip for Harry, as Meghan has not returned to the UK since the late Queen’s funeral in September 2022.

With no permanent residence in the UK following the relinquishment of Frogmore Cottage, Harry’s decisions during his visit continue to be a subject of scrutiny.