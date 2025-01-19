Back in Action director reflects on Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz friendship

Jamie Foxx 'biggest cheerleader' for Cameron Diaz

Jamie Foxx has recently been biggest supporter to Cameron Diaz on the set of Back in Action after 10-year hiatus from acting.

Seth Gordon, the director of Back in Action, called Jamie “biggest cheerleader” for Cameron who return to acting after a decade.

Speaking of Jamie and Cameron, the movie director told PEOPLE, “Anyone who was on set will tell you he was the biggest cheerleader and hype man for her, and really for everybody involved, but especially for her.”

Seth also shared his thoughts on Jamie’s medical emergency back in April 2023, noting the actress “spiritually” supported her co-star when he returned to movie set.

The director mentioned, “Cameron got to return the favour in that way spiritually.”

Seth pointed out that it was a very “unusual situation to navigate,” but it made a “big difference” when they had this old friendship.

Earlier this month, Cameron took break from acting in 2018 to focus on her family. A source spilled to US WEEKLY that the actress’ decision to act again “evolved over time”.

In August 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jamie promised Cameron that they would have fun on set, which eventually convinced her to come back to acting.

“We miss special moments sometimes in our business, and I think this is a special moment. So, we’re so happy that it’s happening and looking forward to it,” stated Jamie.