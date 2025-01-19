'A Real Pain' actress shares ONE reason she agreed to do film

Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin play lead in 'A Real Pain'

A Real Pain actress Jennifer Grey has unveiled the reason why she agreed to do the film in the first place.

Her reason has a special link with Golden Globe Award winner Kieran Culkin, who also starred with her in the 2024 film.

According to Jennifer, she has been a great fan of the Kieran ever since he featured in HBO movie Succession.

The 64-year-old did not even care about reading the script for the road comedy drama, knowing that the Home Alone actor is part of it.

"I was trained on [Culkin] from the first time I saw him on the show”, told Grey to Red Magazine.

She continued: “I knew I was seeing somebody that had the kind of magic that I respond to. It was a double win for the star when she read the script.”

"I just was like, 'Well, I'm doing this, no matter what it reads like', and then every page of the script was just ... am I dreaming?”

When she finally read the script, the Red Dawn actress immediately felt that it was her kind of film, exactly the kind of movie she wanted to be around or involved in.

Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, the emotional flick depicts the story of two mismatched cousins Benji and David, who take a trip to Poland to honour their late grandmother.