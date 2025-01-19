Kelly Ripa reveals the person responsible for her marriage to Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa thanks casting director Judy Blye Wilson for introducing her to husband Mark Consuelos at All My Children Anniversary event.

“If I may add, without Judy, I would literally have nothing,” Ripa, 54, abruptly interrupted when Cohen questioned Wilson about some of her best casting moments.

“I would not have my husband [Mark Consuelos]. I would not have my children. You are responsible for every good thing that's ever happened to us. And I just want to publicly say that because I've said it before, but without you [present],” she continued.

Although Wilson acknowledged that casting the 53-year-old Riverdale actor was not yet certain, Ripa first met Consuelos in 1995 when he tried out to portray her character Hayley Vaughan's love interest Mateo Santos on the well-known soap drama.

“[The show’s executives] couldn't make a decision about Mark,” she revealed during the panel.

“And I was so behind him,” she continued, adding, “And I brought Kelly into my office and I showed her a black and white picture of him and his headshot, and she really liked him. Really. I did everything. And I don't know why they were dragging their heels on it, but they actually had him play the role [temporarily].”

“So he started playing the role and I had to continue to search for another person. [...] Finally, I begged to the producer and she [relented], and it turned out to be the best — one of the best parts — that I ever cast. Because it not only maintained for that story, but it obviously maintained for your life” she said motioning to Ripa. “Which is fabulous. Just fabulous.“

Ripa and Consuelos soon began dating and eloped to Las Vegas in 1996.