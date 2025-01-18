Royal chef reveals Princess Diana's secret struggles with Bulimia

Mervyn worked closely with the late Queen, Prince Charles, and Diana

A former royal chef has opened up about Princess Diana's struggles with bulimia during the early 1980s, sharing how he supported her through her battle.

Mervyn Wycherley, who served the royal family for over three decades, revealed he sensed something was amiss with Diana’s health during his time in service.

In an interview with The Sun, Mervyn recounted how he would secretly leave Diana's favourite treats in a small fridge in the kitchen to ensure she had access to food she enjoyed.

He said, “You could tell things weren’t quite right,” as he reflected on her silent struggles.

Some of Diana's preferred snacks included cold lamb cutlets, mint aspic, and bowls of custard, which he described as “obligatory.”

Mervyn explained that he made these arrangements on his own initiative, noting that Diana never requested it herself.

The royal chef also shed light on the unique challenges faced by the princess and other royals during formal dinners.

“At public dinners, they couldn’t eat much because guests always wanted to talk to them. I wanted to make sure she had something for herself when she needed it,” he added.

Mervyn worked closely with the late Queen, Prince Charles, and Diana, serving from the couple's honeymoon through to the end of their marriage.

His heartfelt recollection highlights a lesser-known side of the princess's life and the quiet support she received during a difficult time.