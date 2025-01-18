King Charles office shares exciting news ahead of Prince Harry's return

King Charles III's office has released a new meaningful statement ahead of Prince Harry's return to the UK.

The royal family's social media accounts have shared a big news about Prince Edward just days before Harry's London visit.

The Palace wrote along with Edward's picture in military uniform: "As Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Dragoon Guards, The Duke of Edinburgh has visited troops currently deployed to Estonia and attended a training exercise in Harju County."

The Duke of Edinburgh conducted military engagements in Estonia, just days before his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh's milestone 60th birthday.

King Charles III's younger brother Edward, 60, began his overseas visit on Thursday with a series of military-focused events, including a cold weather training exercise.

The Palace added: "The cold weather operator course takes place every year in Estonia and involves soldiers spending two nights in a forest, learning how to build camps, make fires and find food and water.

"His Royal Highness also visited Tapa Camp, an army base in Laane-Viru County."

Following the training exercise, the Duke visited Tapa Camp, an army base located in Laane-Viru County. Later that evening, Prince Edward attended the Battlegroup Officers and Warrant Officers Reception, which was held at Vihula Manor.