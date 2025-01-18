Buckingham Palace opens doors for Prince Harry as Duke heads to UK

King Charles III has reportedly decided to give Prince Harry another chance to make amends with his royal relatives.

Buckingham Palace, the monarch's office, has sent the Duke of Sussex an invitation to stay at the Palace during his upcoming trip to the UK.

Meghan Markle's husband has allegedly turned a deaf ear to the offer and declined an invitation to stay at the Palace as he prepares to take a solo flight to Britain next week for the start of his trial against News Group Newspapers.

As reported by the Mirror, Harry was offered a place to lay his head at the lavish royal residence, but he turned it down.

However, Meghan's husband Harry will be given “limited police protection” during his visit to the country of his birth, despite him being fully stripped of taxpayer-funded security last year.

Sir Mark Rowley, London’s Metropolitan Police commissioner, has since agreed to provide King Charles III's disgruntled son with security protection via armed officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command.

“He is offering Harry limited police protection,” a source told the outlet. “The Met has been trying to recruit officers on their days off because they don’t have a lot of spare staff.”

During his solo three-day trip to London in May 2024, the Duke stayed at a hotel in the city. The former working royal declined his father King Charles’ offer of staying at a royal residence during that trip as well.

As for Harry’s last trans-Atlantic trip to England, the Duke attended his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral in the English town of Snettisham, located in the county of Norfolk. He stayed at Althorp House, Harry and William's late mother Princess Diana’s childhood home, which now belongs to Charles Spencer.

It is to mention here that the Sussexes no longer boast a royal residence to their name in the UK after the couple were forced to hand over the keys to Frogmore Cottage in 2023.

Now, it's being claimed that the Palace has opened its doors for Harry again on the request of King Charles