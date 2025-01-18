Margot Robbie recalls getting cold feet before shooting 'Barbie': The panic was...'

'Barbie' gave Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' a tough time at the box office in 2023

Barbie was in pre-productions for many years with Margot Robbie playing the lead.

She and director Greta Gerwig have been talking about the film and Robbie's character for a few years, discussing the creator’s vision before the actual shoot took place.

But as the days of filming came near, the Suicide Squad actress got all nervous thinking that she will have to play a lifeless doll on-screen, which was quite challenging.

Margot recalled: “I went to Greta’s house and had that crisis. I’d spent years trying to get this movie going. And suddenly, we’re going to shoot the thing. And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I dunno how to do this.”

The 34-year-old actress admitted that this usually happens with her before every film, where she begins to panic thinking that she does not know how to act.

She continued: “Everyone’s going to suddenly realize that I can’t do any of this, and it’s going to be terrible.’ And then it is just sheer panic.”

"So yes, I went to Greta’s house. The panic was palpable and debilitating. ‘I don’t know how to apply any of this research I’ve done, and I’ve done all the things, and I still don’t know who she is.”

Even though, the Babylon actress underestimated her acting skills at the time, but she really pulled off the character quite amazingly.

Robbie’s depiction of Barbie left a mark on the audiences in theatres.