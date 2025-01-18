Joey King claps back at critics after bold transformation

Joey King defended her daring new look after facing criticism.

The 25-year-old actress recently showed off her striking bleached eyebrows, sparking mixed reactions from her fans and loved ones.

On January 16, the Kissing Booth star took to TikTok to debut her daring transformation, saying, "I dyed my eyebrows like a week ago."

"They were like white before and now they just look like the Lorax mustache."

She expressed that she loved her new style despite looking like a Dr. Seuss' character, but confessed her mother wasn’t too fond of her latest appearance.

"I saw my mom two days ago and she was like, 'I just can't look at you. You look so weird,'" the actress shared.

Joey went on to defend her unconventional style, expressing she is aware of the weirdness, and it’s meant to look it.

Just like her mother’s reaction, her admirers and friends have also shared mixed opinions about her nearly invisible eyebrows in an Instagram post, shared on fifth January.

Although some fans questioned the actress’ daring look, many of the Hollywood stars praised her, with Noah Cyrus commenting, "I love this look on you."

Queer Eye’s Tan France also remarked, "You look so d**n good!"