Meghan Markle employees take major risk to reveal truth

Meghan Markle previously admitted that she “never had to sign anything that restricts [her] from talking” but that wasn’t a luxury afforded to her employees.

Last year in September, former employees, with their identities concealed, revealed in a bombshell report that the Duchess of Sussex was a “terrible” boss and that many nicknamed her as “dictator in high heels”.

Those experiences are now being corroborated by a Vanity Fair report, which claims that while Meghan has been vocal about speaking up, she wasn’t keen that her employees do so as well.

The outlet had spoken to one of the employees at Spotify and they shared that they had to sign a nondisclosure agreement to be employed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan’s Spotify deal collapsed in June 2023 just after one season of the Sussexes’ podcast, Archetypes. Many experts slammed the couple for being “talentless” and being “grifters” after the news emerged. Last year, the Duchess signed a deal with Lemonada Media to continue her venture.

The Spotify employee told VF that Harry and Meghan “didn’t do what celebrities do on podcasts, which is turn on the mic and talk. They wanted a big theme that would explain the world, but they had no ideas.”

However, one other employee countered that some of the good projects never saw light due to “practical reasons” and couple’s insistence on “silence from employees”.

Meanwhile, a source revealed to the outlet that Meghan was “warm” initially and created a friendly work environment, but when something went wrong, even if it was because of her or Harry’s demands, she would become cold and withholding toward the person.

The source said that it was “really, really, really awful.”

They continued, “Very painful. Because she’s constantly playing checkers—I’m not even going to say chess—but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment.”