Meghan Markle receives heartfelt support from Prince Harry amid backlash

Prince Harry expressed his support for his beloved wife, Meghan Markle, amid the ongoing scrutiny of the Duchess's upcoming cooking show on Netflix.

There were reports that the Duke of Sussex was being 'sidelined' by the Duchess in her upcoming television project, With Love, Meghan.

However, a new source claimed that Harry has been super supportive towards his better half as 2025 is her year to shine.

An insider told Closer magazine, "Harry is incredibly supportive towards Meghan and always tells her how proud he is about the cooking show and all the other plans that are finally coming to fruition."

The couple also made it to the headlines in 2024 after they decided to separate their professional paths, raising questions about their marital status.

At that time, Harry stood up for his marriage with Meghan and quashed the divorce speculations at The New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit.

He addressed the rumours by stating, "We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'"

"It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls," King Charles' son added.