King Charles, Kate Middleton’s shocking health announcements

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace sent shockwaves across the globe, announcing King Charles and his daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton's respective hospitalizations on January 17, one year ago.

The royal offices did not share details about their respective conditions. It was later revealed that both the King, 76, and the Princess of Wales, 43, had received treatment following their unspecified form of cancer.

William and Kate's office Kensington Palace announced on January 17, 2024 that the Princess Catherine had undergone "planned abdominal surgery" the day prior. It came a week after the royal's 42nd birthday on January 9.

“Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” the statement said.

The monarch at the time appeared to be a diehard supporter of his beloved daughter-in-law saying 'I am So Proud' of Kate Middleton for her courage.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," it added.

Later that same day, Buckingham Palace announced: “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

On February 5, Buckingham Palace announced that "a form of cancer" had been found during Charles' corrective procedure in January 2024. Though the palace has never disclosed what type of cancer the King had.

On the other hand, Princess Kate's long absence from public eye and royal duties led speculation on her whereabouts, with some social media users sharing false conspiracy theories.

The growing rumours and commentaries forced the palace to reveal the truth about Kate. Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates.

Finally, on March 22,the mother-of-three released an emotional video in which she confirmed that she had been diagnosed with cancer, saying: "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

In September, the royal shared another video message where she said she had completed chemotherapy treatment, adding: "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

Kate Middleton issued more positive statement earlier this month, when she announced she was in remission while visiting the hospital where she underwent treatment on January 14.

Meanwhile, King Charles cancer treatment will continue in 2025 even though his health is showing progress. He is scheduled to undertake a variety of public engagements in his native UK and around the world this year.