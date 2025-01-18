Brad Pitt's team speaks out after woman falls victim to $850,000 scam

Brad Pitt in a huge catfishing scheme as a 53-year-old French woman, Anne, recently came forward with a startling story about being tricked.

Anne disclosed that she fell for a con artist's complex scheme and was tricked into giving up almost all of her life savings, which came to $850,000.

In an interview with the French news program Sept à huit, Anne told her story. She clarified that she was first contacted on social media by a person claiming to be Jane Etta Pitt, Brad Pitt's mother.

Anne claimed that because she was unfamiliar with social media, she was unaware that she was being targeted right away.

Anne claims that she was introduced to Brad by the phoney Jane Etta Pitt, who then pursued an online correspondence with her.

"I'm not used to social media," Anne admitted. "And I didn't really understand what was happening to me."

Under the guise of Brad, the con artist started establishing a romantic relationship with Anne by exchanging love letters and having sincere discussions with her.

Anne said, "There are so few men who write you this kind of thing. I liked the man I was talking to. He knew how to talk to women, it was always very well done."

Brad Pitt's response

Brad Pitt's representative released a statement addressing the event as soon as word of Anne's trauma broke.

"It's awful that scammers take advantage of fans' strong connection with celebrities," the rep said in a statement to E! News. "But this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence."

The fact that Pitt doesn't have verified accounts on popular social media sites like Instagram, TikTok, or X (previously Twitter) emphasises how phoney the exchange was.

It wasn't until Anne saw pictures of the real actor with his current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, that she realised she had been duped. The financial harm was already done by that point.

Reflecting on her experience, Anne expressed anguish over the deception: "I ask myself why they chose me to do such harm like this? I've never harmed anyone. These people deserve hell."