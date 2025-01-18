Phoebe Dynevor breaks silence on ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 return

Phoebe Dynevor talks about reprising her role in 'Bridgerton' season four

Phoebe Dynevor gave insight on her potential return to Bridgerton for its upcoming season.

While promoting her latest film, Inheritance, the Bank of Dave actress revealed to The Direct that she has yet to hear from the franchise.

"I mean, they've not called me yet," she said. "And I think they're shooting season four right now. So, I'm still waiting for that call."

Dynevor played the leading role of Daphne Bridgerton in season one, which ended in Daphne getting married to Simon (Rege-Jean Page). In season two, she made several appearances, helping her brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) through his own relationship. However, she later confirmed that she won’t be reprising her role in season three.

Since then, the 29-year-old star has starred in Fair Play, Bank of Dave and Inheritance.

Earlier this month, during screening of Inheritance, Dynevor spoke with People magazine about the joy and challenge of playing a variety of different roles throughout her career.

"I love that," she shared. "That’s the joy of acting is getting to play different roles and have new adventures. I feel like I’m always wanting to challenge myself, and this film particularly felt like such a challenge and so the opposite of what I’ve been used to."

Dynevor's film, the Inheritance is slated to release on January 24, 2025.