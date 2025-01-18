Katy Perry praises Taylor Swift, gushes over popstar’s Eras Tour experience

Katy Perry gushes over Taylor Swift

Katy Perry has nothing but good to say about Taylor Swift and the popstar’s Eras Tour.

The songstress thoroughly enjoyed watching Swift "make the whole place shimmer" during her Eras Tour. The Teenage Dream singer caught Swift's performance in Sydney while in Australia for her own show in February 2024.

In a TikTok posted on January 17 by Capital, Katy, 40, recalled how she used her day off to attend the concert.

"I had one day off before the show," she said. "And I was like, 'Hey, girl, I'm gonna come to this show.' And she was so excited and I was so excited."

Perry was especially charmed by the exchange of friendship bracelets at the event, noting she even received one from fellow singer Rita Ora.

"I loved it. It's just like a community—it's an adorable, sweet community," she praised. "And I got to see her and we got to catch up. I love her so much."

Katy had previously shared glimpses of her Eras Tour experience on Instagram, posting a selfie with Taylor and writing, "Got to see an old friend shine tonight."

She also shared more photos from the evening, including one with Rita Ora, and a video of Taylor performing Bad Blood, a track speculated to reference their past feud.

The two singers officially reconciled in 2018 when Katy sent Taylor an olive branch at the start of her Reputation tour, marking the end of their reported disagreement over backup dancers.