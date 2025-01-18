Kim Kardashian hints at mystery relationship in ‘Kardashians’ trailer

Kim Kardashian hints at new relationship

Kim Kardashian may be in a relationship.

Kardashian, 44, teased a secret romance with a mystery man in the newly released Season 6 trailer for The Kardashians, which premiered on Friday.

“I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys,” Kim confessed during a candid moment in front of the camera. “Me not dating and not wanting love and attention?” she added with a playful smirk. “I don’t think you know me.”

The trailer hints at the seriousness of her new relationship as Kim talked about making room for a “his closet” in her house. When her mom, Kris Jenner, commented, “You must really like him,” Kim responded confidently, “He’ll be happy.”

In a previous interview with Jimmy Fallon in August 2024, Kim mentioned that dating was “not what I want right now.”

Her last public relationship was with Pete Davidson, which lasted from the fall of 2021 to the summer of 2022 after her divorce from Kanye West.

Following that, Kim was briefly linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. in early 2024, though they never officially confirmed their relationship.

Page Six reported in December 2024 that Kim was seeing a real estate investor who “isn’t in the public eye,” though the relationship wasn’t deemed serious as she was “dating a few people” at the time.

Kim shares four children with West: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.