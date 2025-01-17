Morgan Wallen surprises fans with behind-the-scenes footage of 'Smile'

Rocky Block, John Byron, ERNEST, and Ryan Vojtesak collaborated with Morgan Wallen for the song

Morgan Wallen has given fans a sneak peak into behind the scenes of the music video of his newly released song Smile.

In the video, the 31-year-old shared: “There’s been a couple songs where I have a feeling that they’re gonna do well, and Last Night was the last one that I had that feeling on.”

“My feeling was right, you know? And I have that same feeling with this song, and I actually like this song better and it’s just one of those songs where, no matter how many times I’m singing it or listening to it, I get goosebumps at some point in the song."

"So, it’s like, those songs don’t come around very often, so I’m super excited about it.”

Moreover, Wallen collaborated with Rocky Block, John Byron, ERNEST, and Ryan Vojtesak to pen the emotional ballad, while Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome served as producers.

The music video, which premiered alongside the single at the end of 2024, was directed by Justin Clough.

Wallen portrays a strained relationship with a woman in his dressing room, capturing the song's heartfelt theme of emotional distance, in the video.

On the work front, Morgan Wallen released Smile on December 31.