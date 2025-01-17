King Charles honoured by Canadian schools ahead of Harry’s Invictus Games visit

Prince Harry is gearing up for his visit to Canada next month as the Invictus Games head to Vancouver and Whistler from February 8 to 16.



The Duke of Sussex, who co-founded the Games to support wounded servicemen and women, has reportedly considered bringing Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, along for the event.

According to insiders, the Sussexes are exploring ways to make the Games more inclusive for families.

"Harry and Meghan are looking to promote a family-friendly Invictus Games by including their children in the experience," a source shared with The Express.

Meghan, 43, has been a constant presence at the Games since she and Harry began dating in 2016, attending every event to show her support.

The couple previously visited Whistler Blackcomb ski resort last year to meet competitors and prepare for the 2025 Games.

Meanwhile, as Harry plans his Canadian visit, schools in Manitoba have announced a tribute to King Charles.

A local school division has decided to reintroduce the singing of God Save the King during morning announcements, a nod to Canada's ties to the monarchy.