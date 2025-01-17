Netflix’s star-studded movie ‘Back in Action’ receives unexpected response

Netflix's new movie 'Back in Action' has finally released after being delayed in 2023.

After much anticipation, Back in Action has finally been released, although the feedback doesn’t include much praise.

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx star in the latest spy thriller, playing former CIA agents who get forced out of retirement when their real identities get exposed.

After the 57-year-old star’s stroke in 2023 delayed filming and the 52-year-old’s actress’ long break from acting in 2014 to be with her family, the film is now streaming on the platform.

Early reviews from viewers of the film have shared varied and diverse opinions about it.

One critic took to X to express how the movie truly made them feel, saying, "Yawn," adding two sleepy emoticons next to it.

Another called out the streaming service, stating, "You passed on David Lynch's final projects before his death to greenlight slop like this?"

Many labeled the movie as "boring," and other users said they would "not be watching it" after reading the poor feedback.

Despite garnering negative response from the public, it did receive some positive comments.

"We're ready for it, should be a good one," one exclaimed as reported by The Mirror US.

"Can't wait to see Cameron and Jamie back on screen together! This looks like the perfect blend of action and comedy," another fan said.

Netflix's 'Back in Action' faced delay in release due to Jamie Foxx's health.



