Brittany Mahomes shocks fans with baby name they almost selected

Brittany married Patrick Mahomes in 2022 after years of dating.

Brittany and husband Patrick Mahomes almost named their daughter a different name but let it go at the last minute.

Before the parents welcomed their second daughter on January 12, the 29-year-old former soccer player revealed that her 3-year-old daughter, Sterling, insisted on naming her little sister after the iconic Disney character, Elsa.

In conversation with Today, on January 16, she shared, "My daughter wants me to name her Elsa."

"She was set on it for a while, but obviously we’re not doing that," she exclaimed.

Though Brittany and her 29-year-old professional football player debated and heavily pondered over the name of the third child, the couple ended up choosing the perfect one that they "really love," Golden Raye Mahomes.

Patrick also expressed that he isn’t looking forward to having a fourth child anytime soon, expressing as of right now, he is content with his three kids.

"It's cool to welcome another baby girl in our family and see how my other kids react to her," he said.

"My goal was always three and we've had three."

"If I’m complaining or I’m in a bad mood, he gets it," she shared. "He’s not going to argue with me, he won't push my buttons."