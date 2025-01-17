Ryan Reynolds makes major move amid Justin Baldoni’s $400 lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds has recently made a major move as he bought a new football team after Justin Baldoni filed a new lawsuit against him and his wife Blake Lively.

On January 16, the Deadpool & Wolverine star and his Wrexham AFC co-owner, Rob McElhenney, were reported to be listed in a group of investors to take over the top Colombian team, Club Deportivo La Equidad Seguros.

Bloomberg reported that the group of investors was led by real estate investor Al Tylis and soccer executive Sam Porter, who both own a stake in the Mexican soccer team Necaxa.

“Al Tylis and Sam Porter not only have extensive experience in the sports world but they also have the support of recognised figures such as Eva Longoria, Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Shawn Marion and Scott Galloway,” read the press statement.

It is pertinent to mention that Ryan and Rob took over ownership of Welsh team Wrexham in 2021, and helped them to achieve “worldwide visibility” because of their FX docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, per the outlet.

Meanwhile, Ryan’s latest investment news came the same day as he was named a defendant in a $400 million lawsuit filed by Justin, his wife Blake’s It Ends With Us costar and director.