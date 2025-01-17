Timothée Chalamet escapes wardrobe malfunction during romantic night out

kylie-jenner-timothee-chalamet-photos-movie-date-night-los-angeles-1719844408920

Timothée Chalamet escaped the apparent wardrobe malfunction during a cosy nigh-out with his lady love Kylie Jenner.

The oddity is that the American actor's trousers were slightly down when he exited the vehicle first. He was holding Kylie's hand, which is funny as per social media army, but it appeared like the model remarked on it.

After letting go of her hand and correctly pulling up his trousers, Chalamet and a few pals go for their destination while numerous paparazzi with cameras trained on them.

The press was still waiting for them as they exited the restaurant after spending a few minutes there with their companions.

In contrast to Chalamet, who wore an insulating plaid trench coat to protect himself from the cold, Kylie Jenner, the 27-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics, chose to expose some skin in a tight black catsuit after dinner.

As the couple was pictured holding hands on their way to the opulent Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris, she accessorised her ensemble with a black blazer and black stiletto boots.

Given that they have been dating for two years, the picture of them together exuded a beautiful atmosphere and made it evident how much they both love one another. The paparazzi were keen to snap a picture of the couple.

"Kylie and Timothee give me Hailey and Justin vibes here! Stylish woman, casual man," read one comment on social media.

And since Justin Bieber was constantly criticised for wearing extremely casual attire while his wife Hailey wore amazing clothing, this comparison is ideal. Men don't seem to be dressing up too much when they go out with their partners.