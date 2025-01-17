Prince Harry receives serious warning from US official ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry suffered a big setback before the first visit of 2025 to his homeland, the UK.

The Duke of Sussex received a serious warning from the director of a conservative think-tank of "deporting" the former working royal if the officials find lies on his US immigration papers.

According to Daily Beast, Nile Gardiner, claimed that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's furious statement about a giant social media platform's updated policies was not the right move.

The Montecito couple's move in the "deeply political matter" might turn the attention of their critics to Harry's immigration status.

"If he was dishonest on his application, he should be deported as it is a straightforward matter of transparency," Nile said.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan recently released a statement criticising the tech company's alarming update.

The couple believes the "changes" introduced by the platform to its "Hateful Content Policies do not protect free expression but instead foster an environment where abuse and hate speech silence and threaten the voices of whole communities who make up a healthy democracy."