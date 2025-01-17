Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco step up for LA fires first responders

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco volunteer in LA

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have come out to lend a hand.

The popstar and her beau are stepping up to support first responders battling the Los Angeles wildfires by volunteering in person.

The pop star and producer were seen handing out sandwiches to firefighters and police officers on Thursday, providing much-needed nourishment to those working tirelessly amid the crisis.

Dressed casually and wearing masks, Selena and Benny personally oversaw the meal service, ensuring that the dedicated firefighters and cops were well-fed.

In a short clip shared on Instagram, Selena expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’m grateful for these individuals,” as she zoomed in on the crowd of emergency workers. The actress posted some other glimpses on her Stories as well.

The couple’s efforts are part of a larger wave of support from celebrities.

Taylor Swift announced her donations to various organizations and encouraged her followers to contribute as well. Meanwhile, Fergie met with firefighters in Pasadena, thanking them for saving her home from the flames.

In addition, several high-profile stars are set to perform at the upcoming L.A. FireAid Concert, including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, and Gwen Stefani.

This event aims to raise funds and awareness for those affected by the wildfires, showcasing the solidarity and support within the entertainment community during this challenging time.