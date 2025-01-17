Bruce Willis shows ‘gratitude’ to LA fires first responders in rare outing video

Bruce Willis thanks LA fires first responders

Bruce Willis is grateful to the heroes.

The retiree made a rare public appearance to show his appreciation for first responders battling the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

In an Instagram video shared by his wife, Emma Heming, the 69-year-old actor was seen shaking hands and chatting with police officers, expressing gratitude with heartfelt handshakes and words of thanks.

“Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a ‘thank you for your service,’” Heming, 46, captioned the black-and-white video, which featured Led Zeppelin’s Going to California in the background.

She added, “Yesterday was no different.”

Willis, who is currently battling dementia, sported a light-colored corduroy jacket, dark pants, and a New York Yankees baseball cap during the outing.

His youngest daughter with Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, commented on the post, expressing her emotional reaction: “This makes my heart so freaking full.”

The actor's family announced his aphasia diagnosis in March 2022, revealing that it would lead to his retirement from acting.

Aphasia, which often results from a stroke or head injury, impacts a person's ability to communicate, affecting speech, writing, and comprehension.