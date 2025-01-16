Anne Robinson claps back at romance rumours with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson addressed romantic involvement with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson, the iconic TV personality known for her sharp wit, has once again showcased her no-nonsense attitude when addressing questions about her personal life.

Speculation surrounding Anne’s romantic involvement with Andrew Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla's former husband, has been swirling for some time, and Anne’s response has been characteristically blunt.

Andrew Parker Bowles, 85, was married to Camilla from 1973 to 1995, with whom he shares two children, Tom Parker Bowles, 50, and Laura Lopes, 47.

After their divorce, Andrew married Rosemary Alice Pitman in 1996, and the pair remained together until Rosemary's passing from cancer-related complications in 2010.

In late 2023, reports emerged that Andrew had entered into a relationship with Anne, 80, sparking public curiosity.

When quizzed recently about the rumoured romance in an interview with The i newspaper, Anne curtly responded, "None of your business," signaling her firm stance on keeping her personal affairs private.

This isn’t the first time Anne has addressed the topic. Back in May 2024, during an interview with Saga magazine, she was asked directly if the rumours about her and Andrew were true. Her response? A concise and unequivocal: "Yes. Full stop. Mind your own business."

Anne’s straightforward replies highlight her determination to maintain boundaries around her private life while continuing to captivate the public with her bold and unapologetic personality.



