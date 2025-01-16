SZA wants to keep acting - but there’s a catch

SZA acted in her first movie 'One of Them Days.'

SZA, who's real name is Solána Imani Rowe, revealed she’s ready to step into the world of Hollywood.

The 35-year-old singer acted in her first movie, One of Them Days. She previously had a minor role in the drama series Insecure.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter spoke on the experience, saying, "It was wild, but I learned so much."

She expressed interest in her career as an actor, but made it clear that there is a condition attached to it.

She revealed that Keke Palmer, her co-star, would have to guide her throughout, stating, "As long as Keke can coach me, then I'll consider it."

The Kill Bill hitmaker admitted she still needs to build confidence as an actor and explained how the experience allowed her to view herself in a new lens.

However, the 31-year-old singer and actress, who was also one of the project’s executive producers, insisted SZA didn’t need to be coached.

Recalling their chemistry read, she expressed the Open Arms singer left the True Jackson, VP star highly impressed.

"She's so naturally talented. I was like, 'Are you in drama school?' Because she could naturally get into it," Keke shared.

"She's a free person. That freeness that she brings to her music was also what she brought creatively to this, and I think that's why it turned out so good."