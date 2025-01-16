Kris Jenner showers love on Chicago West in 7th birthday tribute

Kris Jenner says she 'can't believe' Chicago is already seven years old

Kris Jenner is all about celebrating family milestones, and her granddaughter Chicago West’s 7th birthday was no exception.

On January 15, the Kardashian matriarch, 69, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to “Chi Chi,” as she lovingly nicknamed the youngest daughter (and second youngest child) of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The post, filled with family photos, showcased memorable moments between Chicago and her famous family.

“Happy birthday to our sweet Chi Chi!” Jenner began in the caption. “I can’t believe you are seven!!! You are such a shining light in all of our lives! You are so caring, kind, and so full of love.”

She went on to praise her granddaughter’s personality: “Your smile brightens every room, and your big heart touches everyone around you. I’m so proud of the smart, creative, and thoughtful girl you are.”

Jenner, lovingly called “Lovey” by her 13 grandchildren, ended her message with, “I love you more than words can say, my angel pie!”

Kim Kardashian joined in on the love, reposting collages of her and Chicago with a sweet “Happy Birthday Chi” caption on her Instagram Story.