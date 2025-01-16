Kanye West’s controversial move triggers fiery reactions

Kanye West, music mogul who who’s no stranger to wild controversies, is once again making headlines, but this time, the headlines aren’t just about his music or fashion.

The controversial rapper recently shared an explicit video featuring Pamela Anderson, leaving many people scratching their heads in worry and wondering about his marriage to Bianca Censori.

On Wednesday, Kanye caused a stir online by posting a controversial clip on his Instagram story. The video showed Pamela presenting cake to Hugh Hefner for his 82nd birthday back in 2008.

The 40-year-old actress was dressed in nothing but high heels as she gave the birthday cake to the Playboy mogul.

Hefner, who died back in 2017 at 91, looked delighted by the act as he put his hand on her waist while she turned and kissed him.

However, fans took no time in reacting and creating buzz about it, sparking even more fizz around the rapper's latest move.

One user wrote: "I don’t think Pamela Anderson is going to like what Kanye did …"

"Erm did Pamela Anderson approve Kanye to post that video or…?" asked another fan.

Someone asked, "Why the f–k did Kanye West post Pamela Anderson naked in his stories? It’s very difficult to defend this man, I try very hard sometimes."

Moreover, Kanye West has gained massive attention for sharing bold and controversial content on social media, often involving his wife Bianca.