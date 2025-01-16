Kanye West’s Pamela Anderson video puts marriage with Bianca Censori in trouble

Pamela Anderson and Kanye West bizarrely linked in 2018 after Baywatch

Kanye West has sparked controversy that could impact his marriage to Bianca Censori after unexpectedly sharing an explicit video of another actress.

The 47-year-old went on sharing an explicit time-worn video of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

The naked video showcased Anderson offering a birthday cake to Hugh Hefner on the Playboy mogul's birthday captured on reality show, The Girls Next Door.

The Vultures vocalist's Instagram post featured an offensive audio from his apparently unreleased newt rack, called Hide Your B**h.

The 57-year-old joined Hefner's three then-girlfriends Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson at the party in Las Vegas.

She also performed a lap dance for the millionaire after arriving at his 82nd birthday in a pair of high heels and naked, presenting him with a cake.

The unexpected move comes years after Pamela Anderson and Kanye West were briefly linked in 2018 after getting started in Baywatch, and when the actress wrote a letter to the singer regarding her concerns over Julian Assange’s treatment, describing him as "being tortured" and claiming that "they are trying to kill him."