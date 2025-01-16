Jennifer Garner's act of kindness revealed amid Los Angeles wildfires

Jennifer Garner is proving that she has love and care for humanity.

Amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfire, the 52-year-old actress rose to the occasion, and has since remained steadfast in helping the victims.

Garner, a Save the Children ambassador and board member, has volunteered to help first responders and families affected by the fires. With the catastrophe hitting close to her home in California, the 13 Going on 30 star geared up to help.

Ben Affleck's ex is creating a safe space for the kids by providing "joy and normalcy" to the children affected by ravaging fires.

“Save the Children did this inside of shelters for years as part of our disaster relief. I've witnessed it all over the country. It's crazy that it's in my own backyard now,” said the Elektra actress while giving an interview to NBC News, “When disaster strikes, they show up with trauma-informed care for kids.”

Garner continued, “Therapy for them is play. ... This is therapy for these kids. This is exactly what they need.”

She added, “Everyone is just trying to ... give children a little bit of joy and normalcy — if that's at all possible — and give parents the space to figure out where they're gonna live, where their kids are gonna go to school. There's so much work to do.”