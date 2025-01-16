Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift's ex’s ‘night-time talk show’ debut prompts fans’ reactions

Joe Alwyn on ‘night-time talk show’ debut

Joe Alwyn’s back and winning hearts already.

Joe, known for his roles in films like Harriet, made a lovely debut on American late-night television during his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The 33-year-old actor charmed audiences with his wit and sincerity as he promoted his new film, The Brutalist, and answered questions in his first-ever U.S. late-night talk show interview.

Fans quickly took to social media to praise Alwyn’s demeanor and performance.

“So happy to see Joe in his debut night-time talk show! I love his understated sense of humour that runs through his answers. The Brutalist needs to be seen on the big screen!” one fan wrote under a YouTube clip of the interview.

Another admirer commented, “He's so lovely. Intelligent, mature, quiet, well-spoken, kind, has humility, and good-looking. Seems like a lovely person. He's a great actor – phenomenal in The Brutalist! I love that he is getting rave reviews!”

The actor’s thoughtful responses and genuine personality resonated with many viewers.

“I can listen to Joe Alwyn talk for hours,” one fan gushed, while another added, “I couldn’t stop smiling for all eight minutes. I love this guy lol and respect him for wearing the ceasefire pin and speaking out against Trump.”

Alwyn’s appearance comes just weeks after he publicly acknowledged moving on from his six-and-a-half-year relationship with Taylor Swift, which ended in 2023. His engaging presence and talent on display during the interview only further endeared him to a growing fan base which is eager to see more of his work on the big screen.