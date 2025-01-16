Denzel Washington overlooked by BAFTA again, despite ‘Gladiator II’ success

Denzel Washington not nominated by BAFTA

Denzel Washington again didn’t get nominated by BAFTA.

The BAFTA Film Awards announced their 2025 nominations on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and Washington, 70, was notably absent from the supporting actor category for his role in Gladiator II.

Despite earning nominations at major award shows such as the Golden Globes this season, Washington did not make the final cut for BAFTA.

The nominees for the supporting actor category include Yura Borisov (Anora), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice).

Washington had initially made the long list of potential nominees revealed earlier in January, but he was not among those who got to the final selection. Others who missed out include Harris Dickinson (Babygirl), Mark Eydelshteyn (Anora), and Stanley Tucci (Conclave).

Throughout his illustrious career, Washington has earned 10 Oscar nominations, winning twice for his roles in Glory and Training Day.

However, the BAFTAs have never nominated him, continuing a surprising snub streak. Fans and industry insiders now await the Oscar nominations, set to be unveiled on Jan. 23, to see if Washington will receive recognition there.

In a November essay for Esquire, Washington shared his thoughts on his career and award shows.

Reflecting on his achievements, he wrote, "I love what I do and I’m fortunate that I have this ability to act. And I don’t want to make light of it, but it’s just acting, man. It ain’t rocket science."

He continued, "I don’t mark the big moments of my life by the movies I made. My mother said, 'Man gives the award, God gives the reward.' So one of them Oscars I won — and that’s the trippy part, isn’t it? How easily that rolls off the tongue? I said 'one of them Oscars'! Man."