Prince Harry and Meghan are ready for battle after latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never been shy of controversy, but their latest move might just bring a storm they weren't expecting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly blasted Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook and Instagram, over its decision to scrap its fact-checking program.

The couple called on Meta to prioritize public safety and tackle the growing problem of hate speech on its platforms, adding that the decision seemed to be swayed by "political winds."

But PR expert Nick Ede warns that their pointed words could spark a serious backlash, especially from none other than Donald Trump, who has had a rocky relationship with the Sussexes ever since they left the royal fold.

"Poking this ginormous bear," Ede says, "Trump will likely see this as a battle he wants to win," leaving Harry and Meghan to brace for whatever comeback the former president has in store.

Ede warns that the couple’s remarks could be "quite incendiary," especially since Trump has long made his disapproval of the Sussexes clear.

"This could negatively affect them," he said, suggesting it’s unlikely to be the last clash between the couple and the former president.

Their history of tensions dates back to the 2020 election when Harry and Meghan made a video urging Americans to "vote against hate speech," a clear jab interpreted by many as a dig at Trump.