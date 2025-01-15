'One Direction: This is Us' honorary screening for Liam Payne cancels 'last minute'

Liam Payne, former 'One Direction' band mate, passed away on October 16, 2024

One Direction’s documentary film was supposedly going to be screened in some theatres on Tuesday in the loving memory of late Liam Payne.

Odeon confirmed that the 2013 movie will be displayed in Manchester and some other cinemas in the UK.

They also maintained that the revenue collected through the ticket sale will be given away to mental health charity.

One Directioners, who were extremely excited for the special screenings, got all disappointed when they reached their nearest cinemas.

They bought tickets, snacks and drinks hoping to enjoy the movie of their favourites, but were left heartbroken as the shows got cancelled last minute.

Marcus Owramenko, who was at a movie theatre the same day, shared: "I have just been to watch the One Direction "This is Us" charity concert film at Odeon Great Northern in Manchester and it has been cancelled at the last minute.”

According to him, the rooms were packed and there was a queue of attendees waiting for the show to begin.

"But about 10 minutes after the film was about to start at 7:45pm, an assistant made the announcement that the event would be cancelled.”

“Odeon said that full refunds and compensation would be available not only for the tickets but for the snacks and drinks as well”, added Marcus.

So far, the real reason behind the cancellation has not yet unveiled.