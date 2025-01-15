Taylor Swift to embark on major career trip to China?

Taylor Swift might perform in Shanghai, China soon.

Taylor Swift, who recently wrapped up her history making Eras Tour, is reportedly gearing up for more performances.

According to Reuters, the So High School crooner’s team held "preliminary talks" with Chinese authorities about the possibility of a show in Shanghai.

"As for whether it can take place in the end, we feel that it will have to depend on the market and the attractiveness of the city of Shanghai," a Chinese media outlet, The Paper reported on Tuesday citing a city official. "But we are optimistic that they may be hope this year."

The 14-time Grammy award winner’s massive tour garnered significant economic benefits to host cities, sparking interest in securing future performances.

Swift concluded the Eras Tour on December 8th. While the musician made stops at Japan and Singapore, she did not perform in China.

The popstar’s performance in Shanghai will mark another major milestone in career.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Wow, If Taylor is going to perform in Shanghai, China, it will be a historic moment."

Another echoed, "That would be amazing! Taylor Swift performing in Shanghai would be a huge event, especially considering her global impact. Let’s see if it happens!"

"Taychina is coming," enthused one more.

However, no further details have been revealed about show by Taylor Swift.