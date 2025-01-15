Brad Pitt's rep breaks silence after fan scammed out of life savings

The woman reportedly divorced her husband to pursue a relationship with fake Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is not messaging fans — or asking for money.

A representative for the Hollywood star issued a warning to fans via Entertainment Weekly after a French woman named Anne lost her life savings, $850,000, in a scam involving fake messages and AI-generated images of the actor.

“It’s awful that scammers take advantage of fans’ strong connection with celebrities,” the rep stated, urging people to avoid unsolicited online messages, particularly from actors without social media accounts.

Anne, a 53-year-old interior designer, shared her story on France’s TF1 channel, explaining how she was first contacted by someone claiming to be Pitt’s mother on Instagram.

Shortly after, scammers posing as Pitt himself reached out, convincing her they were in a romantic relationship. To make their story believable, they claimed Pitt needed money for kidney treatment, citing frozen bank accounts due to his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

They even sent doctored images of Pitt in a hospital bed.

Anne, who believed the relationship was real, divorced her husband and sent the scammers the funds. “I was in love with the man I was chatting to,” she told Seven to Eight.

This isn’t the first time Pitt impersonators have struck. In 2024, scammers in Spain defrauded two women of $350,000 using similar tactics.

While Anne has filed a police report, her ordeal led to depression and prompted TF1 to pull the episode from circulation to prevent further cyber bullying.