Robert De Niro vs Robert De Niro: Watch actor’s new mafia look

Robert De Niro’s mafia look is giving!

The Goodfellas actor made an iconic return to big screen as the first trailer of his upcoming movie, Alto Knights, broke the internet.

Directed by Barry Levinson, the actor plays dueling roles of two scandalous bosses – Vito Genovese and Frank Costello – who fight to take over New York.

The cast also included Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci, and Michael Rispoli, while Wiseguy author Nicholas Pileggi wrote the screenplay.

The first look of the film revealed Frank and Vito having conversation where the former warns that his ex-pal is “going down a very dangerous road.”

“And we ain’t been down dangerous roads before? But that’s the risk you take. Me? I take that risk,” Vito spits back.

“Let’s remember something, I put you where you are today. It’s because of me. Mr Good Citizen, you want to be like them? Come on, you ain’t like them.

“They own this country, they’re bigger gangsters than we ever could be. You can’t have it both ways.

“You’re either in or you’re out.”

Between chaotic explosions and sparking fears about the city's future, the long-awaited teaser has arrived, but not everyone is impressed with Robert's dual role.

Unveiling the trailer on Reddit, one user said: "Robert De Niro playing two unrelated mob bosses sounds more like a gimmick rather than something essential for the story.”

“Actors playing multiple roles works when there’s enough of a visual difference for them to disappear into the roles,” another agreed.

“This very much looks like De Niro talking to De Niro. Maybe it’ll be fine in the final film, but that was just my thoughts from them opening on that short clip.”

Third one chimed in: “I love the topic and the era. But having him play both roles sounds like an annoying gimmick.”

The actor is making comeback after 5 years of hiatus.

The official synopsis of the movie reads: “The film follows two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello (De Niro) and Vito Genovese (De Niro), as they vie for control of the city’s streets.”

The film, Alto Knights, will premier worldwide on March 21.