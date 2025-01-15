King Charles entrusts new mission to Kate Middleton after 'secret' meeting

Princess Kate continues King Charles mission after meeting with monarch

Kate Middleton proves that she has taken a key role in strengthening the monarchy after a private meeting with King Charles during his ongoing cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales sent a powerful message to the world that she and her husband Prince William are on a mission to think best for the royal family given by the monarch with her first public outing of 2025.

The future Queen paid a visit to a cancer hospital on Tuesday, where she was treated as well.

During her surprise visit, the Princess played the role of a perfect royal figure by coming forward for humanitarian causes.

In viral photos from Kate's cancer hospital visit, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was seen hugging and comforting patients and their families.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier it was reported by Woman's Day magazine that the King entrusted her beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate with key responsibility.

The source claimed, "She and Charles had a private meeting about her stepping up sooner than expected."

On the King's order, the Palace officials prioritising "Kate and William have as smooth a transition to power as possible."