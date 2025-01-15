Justin Baldoni makes new demand to Disney, Marvel amid Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni's new demand amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni has just involved Marvel president Kevin Feige, Disney CEO Bob Iger and director Tim Miller in his legal battle against Blake Lively.

The legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues to escalate, now pulling high-profile industry figures like Marvel president Kevin Feige, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and director Tim Miller into the folds of it.

On January 7, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, issued a litigation hold letter to Feige and Iger concerning Baldoni’s “anticipated claims” against Ryan Reynolds, Lively, and others.

Variety reports that the letter requests the preservation of documents and data related to Baldoni.

This development may seem unexpected since the film It Ends With Us, at the center of Lively and Baldoni’s conflict, was released by Sony, not Disney. However, Baldoni’s attorney points to a scene in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, released by Disney, where Reynolds’ character, “Nicepool,” allegedly mocks Baldoni.

The letter suggests that Reynolds, through the Deadpool character “Nicepool,” was mocking Baldoni, who has faced accusations from Lively of sexual harassment and fat-shaming on the It Ends With Us set.

In the scene, “Nicepool” makes comments about intimacy coordination and post-partum recovery, seemingly referencing Baldoni’s alleged behavior. Baldoni had often branded himself as a feminist and ally during the film's production and marketing.

Freedman’s letter demands that Marvel and Disney preserve all documents related to the development of the “Nicepool” character and any communications tied to the portrayal that could be seen as targeting Baldoni.

It also asks for the retention of any materials suggesting an intent to mock or harass Baldoni through the “Nicepool” character.