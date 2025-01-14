Ben Stiller reveals painful truth behind reunion with Christine Taylor

Hollywood actor Ben Stiller has opened up about his brief split from his wife, Christine Taylor, calling it as a moment in their life journey that was always been a temporary thing.

Stiller has shared his thoughts on the years he spent apart from his wife Taylor, American actress and the mother of his two.

The couple, who recently revived their romance after long separation, found their way back to each other.

During his recent interview with The New York Times, the Zoolander actor shared: "When we separated, it was just having space to see what our relationship was, what my life felt like when we weren’t in that relationship, how much I loved our family unit."

"It was like three or four years that we weren’t together but we always were connected. In my mind, I never didn’t want us to be together," he added.

Stiller went on saying: "I don’t know where Christine was, you’d have to ask her, but Covid put us all together in the same house."

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, who tied the knot back in 2000, shocked their fans when they announced their separation in 2017. However, they got together again in 2019, proving that their bond was stronger than ever.