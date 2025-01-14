Diddy accuser recalls her chilling abduction at 16 in new rape lawsuit

Diddy has denied the latest accusation as he awaits his May trial from behind bars

A woman has accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of abducting and raping her when she was just 16 years old almost 25 years ago.

In a new sexual assault lawsuit filed on Monday, January 13, the woman — who remains anonymous under the moniker Jane Doe — claimed that she was drugged and raped by Combs, 55, and two other unnamed defendants who allegedly worked for the hip-hop mogul at the time.

Combs’ attorney has denied these allegations.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, the woman recalls leaving a babysitting gig in Lower Manhattan when the Bad Boy Records founder — who would have been 30 at the time — allegedly approached her outside the building, which also happened to be the residence of one of his ex-girlfriends.

Jane Doe further claimed that Combs and his entourage insisted on giving her a ride home, warning her that “it was not safe for her to be walking alone.”

Despite trying to resist, the “scared” young girl felt compelled to get into the car, after which she was allegedly drugged and taken to an unknown location where Combs and the other men sexually assaulted her.

Denying the accusation in a statement via Page Six, Combs’ legal team said, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.”