Anne Hathaway secures role of 'Catwoman' in 'Batman' after miscalculation?

Director Christopher Nolan believes 'Catwoman' deserves a spin-off

Anne Hathaway, who is widely known to play the 'Catwoman' in The Dark Knight Rises, unveiled how she bagged the role.

However, there was a miscalculation while Anne was auditioning for the role because ‘Catwoman’ was not the character for which she was being considered for.

On her first audition, The Intern actress prepared to give a screen test for an entirely different role than Selina Kyle.

The 42-year-old recalled that she prepared her audition accordingly. “I came in and I had this lovely Vivian Westwood kind of beautiful but mad-tailoring top with stripes going everywhere.”

She was first considered to play 'Harley Quinn'.

“And I wore these flat Joker-y looking shoes. And I was trying to give Chris these crazy little smiles”, she continued.

Anne further told BBC Radio 1: “About an hour into the meeting he said, ‘Well, I’m sure I don’t have to tell you this, but it’s 'Catwoman'.”

The Interstellar actress reminisced that she had mixed feelings when she heard that suddenly her role has been switched with some other character.

“I love my shirt, but I hate it right now. We’re slinky”, she explained.

The Oppenheimer director got so impressed by her acting abilities that he locked her for the role of 'Catwoman' rather than Harley.