Jimmy Fallon, Bad Bunny go undercover to surprise fans: Watch

Jimmy Fallon and Bad Bunny surprised tube passengers in New York City and made their trip memorable.

Earlier today, Fallon and the singer collaborated on one of Jimmy Fallon's surprise tube appearances on The Tonight Show.

Fallon and the Bad Bunny both made an appearance in disguise to begin the subway performance, which is part of a regular feature called "Subway Busking" that The Tonight Show may occasionally pull out. They finally show themselves when a crowd has gathered.

The two unexpectedly added I Want It That Way by the Backstreet Boys to the setlist in addition to a few Bad Bunny tracks.

Bad Bunny was already set to make a significant appearance on The Tonight Show tonight. Tonight, he will co-host with Fallon, the first time Fallon has welcomed a co-host in a number of years. Sofía Gascón and Linus Sebastian will also be welcomed by Fallon (and Bad Bunny).

Fallon last performed with Green Day on the tube last year. Word spread about the intended surprise appearance ahead of that recording, which attracted a higher than normal number of admirers and bystanders among the ordinary commuters on the tube.

The Tonight Show visit by Bad Bunny coincides with the release of his sixth solo album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, on January 5.